FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Kuwait Finance House CEO steps down - sources
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 24, 2014 / 10:47 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kuwait Finance House CEO steps down - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details)

KUWAIT, April 24 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Kuwait Finance House, the Gulf state’s largest Islamic lender, has stepped down, two company sources said on Thursday.

Mohammed al-Omar’s resignation is linked to wider management changes at KFH, one of the sources said, adding that chief operating officer Anwar al-Ghaith would take up the CEO role on an acting basis.

Comment could not immediately be obtained from KFH. Omar had been CEO since 2008 and had spent most of his career at the company, according to its annual report.

The company reported a 13 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Saturday. The 26.06 million dinars ($92.6 million) which it made in the first three months of the year missed analysts’ estimates in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.2813 Kuwaiti Dinars) (Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy; Writing by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.