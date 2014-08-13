FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kuwait Finance House says waits for regulatory approval on new CEO hire
Sections
Featured
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
Energy & Environment
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
Cyber Risk
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 13, 2014 / 7:42 AM / 3 years ago

Kuwait Finance House says waits for regulatory approval on new CEO hire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Kuwait Finance House (KFH) is awaiting regulatory approval to hire the former head of consumer banking at National Bank of Kuwait as its new chief executive, the country’s biggest Islamic lender said on Wednesday.

KFH made the disclosure in a bourse statement in response to a story published in Kuwaiti newspaper Al Qabas on July 25 that named Mazen al-Nahedh as the bank’s new chief executive.

Earlier this month, National Bank of Kuwait said al-Nahedh had submitted his resignation and would leave the bank on Oct. 21.

KFH, whose former chief executive Mohammed al-Omar retired in May, did not say when it expected the regulator to respond. (Reporting by Azza El Arabi, editing by Matt Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.