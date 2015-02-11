FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kuwait Finance House rejects Investment Dar's debt-for-assets plan
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Great Britain
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 11, 2015 / 7:22 AM / 3 years ago

Kuwait Finance House rejects Investment Dar's debt-for-assets plan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Kuwait Finance House (KFH), the Gulf state’s largest sharia-compliant bank by assets, said it had rejected a debt-for-assets deal proposed to creditors by Investment Dar, another Kuwaiti sharia-compliant lender.

In a statement on Wednesday, KFH said it would take all legal measures available against Investment Dar to try to collect the debt it was owed. It didn’t specify a monetary sum.

After overextending itself during the boom years of the mid-2000s, Investment Dar has been seeking to cut its debts in the wake of the global financial crisis.

It outlined its latest debt restructuring proposal to creditors ahead of a meeting with them on Jan. 21. Investment Dar, best-known for its stake in luxury carmaker Aston Martin, said on Nov. 18 that it had received the backing of a “significant majority of investors” for the proposal, which would see creditors voluntarily exchanging debt for ownership of a portfolio of assets.

The proposal, first made last May but amended with new terms in June, is an alternative to a 1 billion dinar ($3.38 billion) debt restructuring plan agreed in 2011. (Reporting by Tom Arnold and Noah Browning; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.