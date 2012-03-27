FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gulf Arab states to see lower 2012 growth-Kuwait Fin Min
March 27, 2012 / 6:46 AM / 6 years ago

Gulf Arab states to see lower 2012 growth-Kuwait Fin Min

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUWAIT, March 27 (Reuters) - Gulf Arab oil exporting countries are expected to see lower economic growth of around 4 percent this year due to a drop in global demand, Kuwait’s Finance Minister Mustapha al-Shamali said on Tuesday.

“It is expected that the average economic growth rate of the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries will slow down to about 4 percent in 2012,” Shamali told a financial conference.

Asked whether he expected Kuwait’s growth would be higher in 2012, he told reporters: “We hope so. About 5 something.”

The OPEC member country releases its gross domestic product data with a significant lag.

