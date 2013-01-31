Kuwait's Global to delist from June 19 - bourse

KUWAIT, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Kuwait’s Global Investment House will delist from the country’s stock exchange as of June 19, more than a year after the group’s shares were suspended from trading, a bourse filing said on Thursday.

Shareholders in Global approved the delisting late last year. Global’s shares have not traded in Kuwait since December 2011, when the bourse suspended the stock after the company accumulated losses exceeding 75 percent of its capital.ž (Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Amena Bakr)