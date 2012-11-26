FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kuwait's Global says gets majority approval for restructuring plan
November 26, 2012

Kuwait's Global says gets majority approval for restructuring plan

DUBAI, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Kuwait’s Global Investment House has received the backing of “an overwhelming majority” of creditors for its debt restructuring plan, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The restructuring, its second in three years, was approved by creditors representing 96.7 percent by value and 90.9 percent by number at a meeting in Dubai earlier on Monday, a company filing to the London Stock Exchange said.

A court hearing has been scheduled for December 3 to grant final legal approval to the restructuring plan, it added, and the agreement will take effect on that date or soon after if the court assents. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Rachna Uppal)

