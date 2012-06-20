FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UAE's NBQ wins delay in $250 mln Global case
June 20, 2012 / 7:51 AM / 5 years ago

UAE's NBQ wins delay in $250 mln Global case

Reuters Staff

DUBAI, June 20 (Reuters) - National Bank of Umm Al Qaiwain (NBQ), a bank in the United Arab Emirates, said on Wednesday it had won a delay in a $250 million judgement against it in a case involving Kuwaiti group Global Investment House .

The sum was placed with NBQ in August 2008 as the first part of Global’s purchase of a 20 percent stake in the bank through a 2.36 billion dirham ($643 million) convertible bond issue.

As markets slumped in late 2008 and Global faced debt problems which forced it into a restructuring, it cancelled the planned purchase and asked for the money back. But NBQ said it was entitled to keep it.

In May this year, a Dubai appeals court ordered NBQ to pay Global the money plus $79 million interest. A court of cassation in Dubai has now suspended enforcement of that judgement until Sept. 4 when another appeal by NBQ will be heard, the bank said on Wednesday.

Global is negotiating its second debt restructuring in three years. Having completed a $1.7 billion rescheduling in 2009, it said last September it would ask creditors to halt repayments while it sought a new deal. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Dan Lalor)

