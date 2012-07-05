FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Kuwait picks outgoing PM to form new Cabinet-KUNA
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
July 5, 2012 / 7:02 AM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-Kuwait picks outgoing PM to form new Cabinet-KUNA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to Kuwait’s ruler in second para)

DUBAI, July 5 (Reuters) - Kuwait’s head of state on Thursday reappointed outgoing Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber al-Mubarak al-Sabah in a move that may help ease renewed political deadlock in the OPEC member, state news agency KUNA said.

Sheikh Jaber must now select a 15-member Cabinet, after which analysts expect Kuwait’s ruler to dissolve parliament in order to allow fresh elections, that will probably be held after the Muslim holy month of Ramadan which starts around July 19.

The previous government, including Sheikh Jaber, resigned last month after Kuwait’s constitutional court effectively dissolved a parliament dominated by opposition Islamists, reinstating its more government-friendly predecessor instead. (Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.