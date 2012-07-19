FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kuwait PM picks new cabinet - govt source
#Market News
July 19, 2012 / 12:06 PM / in 5 years

Kuwait PM picks new cabinet - govt source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUWAIT, July 19 (Reuters) - Kuwait’s prime minister has chosen Hani Hussein as oil minister and given the finance portfolio to Nayef al-Hajraf, a government source said on Thursday, as a new cabinet is formed following the resignation of the old one last month in a confrontation with parliament.

The ministers are expected to take their oath of office next week in front of the country’s ruler, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah, the source said, speaking anonymously because an official announcement of the cabinet has not yet been made.

The previous cabinet, including prime minister Sheikh Jaber al-Mubarak al-Sabah, resigned after Kuwait’s constitutional court effectively dissolved a parliament dominated by opposition Islamists, reinstating its more government-friendly predecessor instead.

