FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Kuwait's emir reappoints PM after election
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
July 29, 2013 / 2:26 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kuwait's emir reappoints PM after election

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, background)

KUWAIT, July 29 (Reuters) - Kuwait’s ruler reappointed Sheikh Jaber al-Mubarak al-Sabah as prime minister after Saturday’s election in the Gulf state and asked him to form a new cabinet, state news agency KUNA said on Monday.

Sheikh Jaber, who has held the post since late 2011, will now form a new government of around 15 ministers, with top posts expected to go to members of the ruling Al-Sabah family.

The sixth election since 2006 brought in a parliament seen as more willing to cooperate with the government than some of its predecessors, raising hopes that economic development projects will move forward in the major oil producer and U.S. ally.

Kuwait’s emir, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah, on Sunday accepted the resignation of the outgoing prime minister, as is the norm following a new parliamentary election.

The outgoing cabinet, complying with Kuwait’s laws, had approved a draft decree inviting new lawmakers to hold their first parliamentary session on Aug. 6.

Kuwait has the most open political system in the Gulf Arab region but parliaments have been repeatedly dissolved over procedural disputes or for challenging the government. (Reporting by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Mark Trevelyan; editing by Jon Hemming)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.