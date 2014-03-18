FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kuwait's Gulf Bank names Cesar Gonzalez-Bueno new CEO - statement
Sections
Featured
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to far right
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 18, 2014 / 8:42 AM / 4 years ago

Kuwait's Gulf Bank names Cesar Gonzalez-Bueno new CEO - statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 18 (Reuters) - Kuwait’s Gulf Bank said on Tuesday it has appointed Cesar Gonzalez-Bueno as new chief executive officer, replacing Michel Accad who resigned in October last year.

The bank said in a statement on the Kuwaiti bourse that Bueno’s appointment was effective emmidiately, without giving any further details.

Former chief executive Accad had resigned from his post for personal reasons and left the bank in January this year.

The bank, Kuwait’s fourth-largest lender, reported a 4 percent rise in 2013 net profit at 32.16 million dinars ($113.94 million), compared with 30.89 million dinars in the same period a year ago. (Reporting by Mirna Sleiman; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.