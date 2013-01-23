FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kuwait's Gulf Bank reports steep rise in Q4 net profit
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 23, 2013 / 12:11 PM / 5 years ago

Kuwait's Gulf Bank reports steep rise in Q4 net profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUWAIT, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Kuwait’s Gulf Bank said on Wednesday it had more than doubled its net profit in the fourth quarter and recommended the distribution of five percent bonus shares.

Net profit was 8.5 million dinars ($30.2 million) for the three months to the end of December, compared to 3.2 million in the same period a year ago, the bank said in a statement.

The bank’s total assets were 4.8 billion dinars while deposits were 4.1 billion as of Dec. 31, the company said.

$1 = 0.2818 Kuwaiti dinars Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Amran Abocar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.