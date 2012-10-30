FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kuwait's Gulf Bank Q3 net profit rises 5.6 pct
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 30, 2012 / 7:01 AM / in 5 years

Kuwait's Gulf Bank Q3 net profit rises 5.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Gulf Bank, Kuwait’s fourth-largest lender by market value, reported a 5.6 percent rise in third-quarter net profit, the bank said in a bourse filing on Tuesday.

Net profit for the three months ending September 30 was 9.62 million dinars ($34.1 million), compared with 9.11 million dinars in the same period a year ago, the bank said in the statement.

Arqaam Capital had forecasted Gulf Bank would make a 10 million dinars profit in the third quarter.

The bank’s chief executive said in September that the lender had been selected as a lead manager to help finance two major energy projects in Kuwait. ($1 = 0.2812 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Writing by David French; Editing by Praveen Menon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.