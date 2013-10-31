FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kuwait's Gulf Bank Q3 net profit up 2.4 pct
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 31, 2013 / 1:27 PM / 4 years ago

Kuwait's Gulf Bank Q3 net profit up 2.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUWAIT, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Kuwait’s Gulf Bank posted a 2.4 percent rise in net profit in the third quarter, Reuters calculations showed on Thursday.

Net profit in the three months to the end of September was 9.86 million Kuwaiti dinars ($35 million) compared to 9.63 million dinars in the same period a year ago, a Reuters calculation based on nine-month figures showed.

Gulf Bank, Kuwait’s fourth-largest lender by market value, has yet to name a new chief executive after Michel Accad resigned earlier this month for personal reasons. He will continue in his position until early next year. ($1 = 0.2818 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Dinesh Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.