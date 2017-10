KUWAIT, April 23 (Reuters) - Gulf Bank, Kuwait’s fourth largest lender by market value, reported a 7.7 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Tuesday.

Net profit for the first three months of the year was 7.94 million dinars ($27.8 million), compared to 7.37 million in the same period a year ago, the bank said in a statement filed to the stock exchange. ($1 = 0.2852 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Andrew Torchia)