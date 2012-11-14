FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kuwait signs contract with Hyundai for $2.6 bln bridge
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
November 14, 2012 / 11:41 AM / 5 years ago

Kuwait signs contract with Hyundai for $2.6 bln bridge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUWAIT, Nov 14 (Reuters) - A Kuwaiti company has signed a contract with South Korea’s Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co. to design, build and maintain a major bridge in the Gulf state, a stock exchange filing said on Wednesday.

Kuwait’s Combined Group Contracting Co. will own a 21.5 percent stake in the Sheikh Jaber al-Ahmad al-Sabah project, it said.

State news agency KUNA reported earlier that the bridge project was worth 738 million dinars ($2.6 billion). (Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.