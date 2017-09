KUWAIT, July 4 (Reuters) - Annual inflation in Kuwait was 3.0 percent in May, the Gulf state's KUNA news agency said on Thursday, citing the central statistics office. This compared to 2.8 percent annual inflation in April. KUNA did not give further details. Analysts polled by Reuters in April expected average inflation of 3.5 percent in 2013, up from 3.3 percent last year.