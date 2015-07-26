FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kuwait June inflation rises to 3.5 pct, highest since April 2012
#Market News
July 26, 2015

Kuwait June inflation rises to 3.5 pct, highest since April 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Kuwait's statistics office reported the
following June consumer price data on Sunday, showing inflation
at its highest since April 2012.

     
KUWAIT CONSUMER INFLATION     06/15     05/15     06/14     
 pct change month/month        0.4       0.1       0.2
 pct change year/year          3.5       3.3       2.9
    NOTE. Prices of food and beverages, which account for over 8
percent of the basket, rose 3.6 percent year on year and 0.7
percent month on month.
    Housing costs, which account for nearly 29 percent of
consumer expenses, jumped 6.5 percent from a year ago and rose
0.8 percent from the previous month.

 (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; editing by Jason Neely)

