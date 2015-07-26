Kuwait June inflation rises to 3.5 pct, highest since April 2012

July 26 (Reuters) - Kuwait's statistics office reported the following June consumer price data on Sunday, showing inflation at its highest since April 2012. KUWAIT CONSUMER INFLATION 06/15 05/15 06/14 pct change month/month 0.4 0.1 0.2 pct change year/year 3.5 3.3 2.9 NOTE. Prices of food and beverages, which account for over 8 percent of the basket, rose 3.6 percent year on year and 0.7 percent month on month. Housing costs, which account for nearly 29 percent of consumer expenses, jumped 6.5 percent from a year ago and rose 0.8 percent from the previous month. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; editing by Jason Neely)