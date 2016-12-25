FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
TABLE-Kuwait's November inflation slows further to 3.4 percent
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
World
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
The Wider Image
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 25, 2016 / 3:07 PM / 8 months ago

TABLE-Kuwait's November inflation slows further to 3.4 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 25 (Reuters) - Kuwait's statistics office reported the
following November consumer price data on Sunday.
     
KUWAIT CONSUMER INFLATION     11/16     10/16     11/15     
 pct change month/month       -0.1      -0.1       0.1
 pct change year/year          3.4       3.6       3.1
    
    NOTE: Prices of food and beverages, which account for more
than 18 percent of the basket, edged up 0.2 percent from a year
earlier. Housing costs, which account for nearly 29 percent of
consumer expenses, jumped 7.4 percent.

 (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.