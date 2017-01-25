FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
TABLE-Kuwait December inflation edges up to 3.5 pct
#Market News
January 25, 2017 / 10:03 AM / 7 months ago

TABLE-Kuwait December inflation edges up to 3.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Kuwait's statistics office reported the
following December consumer price data on Wednesday.
     
KUWAIT CONSUMER INFLATION     12/16     11/16     12/15         
 pct change month/month        1.0      -0.1       0.9
 pct change year/year          3.5       3.4       3.0
    
    NOTE: Prices of food and beverages, which account for more
than 18 percent of the basket, rose 0.7 percent from a year
earlier. Housing costs, which account for nearly 29 percent of
consumer expenses, climbed 6.4 percent.

 (Reporting by Andrew Torchia, editing by John Stonestreet)

