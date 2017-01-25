TABLE-Kuwait December inflation edges up to 3.5 pct

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Kuwait's statistics office reported the following December consumer price data on Wednesday. KUWAIT CONSUMER INFLATION 12/16 11/16 12/15 pct change month/month 1.0 -0.1 0.9 pct change year/year 3.5 3.4 3.0 NOTE: Prices of food and beverages, which account for more than 18 percent of the basket, rose 0.7 percent from a year earlier. Housing costs, which account for nearly 29 percent of consumer expenses, climbed 6.4 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia, editing by John Stonestreet)