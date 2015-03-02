Kuwait sovereign fund says cutting U.S. investments, raising Europe

ABU DHABI, March 2 (Reuters) - The Kuwait Investment Office (KIO), the London branch office of sovereign wealth fund Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA), is gradually reducing its overweight stance on U.S. assets after keeping that position for seven years, its chief executive said on Monday.

Osama al-Ayoub, speaking at a business conference in Abu Dhabi, also said the KIO was going overweight on Europe because of the European Central Bank’s decision in January to use quantitative easing, a radical form of monetary stimulus.

The KIA is one of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds with about $548 billion under management, according to the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute, which tracks the industry.

Ayoub also said the KIO believed the fall in oil prices might create opportunities to invest in oil services companies outside the Middle East and North Africa. (Reporting by David French; Writing by Andrew Torchia)