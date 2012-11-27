FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kuwait's KFH says eyes 20pct capital hike
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
Commentary
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 27, 2012 / 7:06 AM / in 5 years

Kuwait's KFH says eyes 20pct capital hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUWAIT, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Kuwait Finance House, the Gulf state’s largest Islamic lender, will recommend a 20 percent capital hike to shareholders, the company said in a bourse filing on Tuesday.

The company’s board of directors decided on Monday to make the recommendation when it holds its annual general meeting, with proceeds to fund the bank’s expansion both at home and internationally, KFH said.

The price at which new shares will be sold during the capital increase, which is part of the bank’s five-year strategic plan, will be determined at a later date, it added. (Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.