Kuwait's KFH says eyes 20pct capital hike

KUWAIT, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Kuwait Finance House, the Gulf state’s largest Islamic lender, will recommend a 20 percent capital hike to shareholders, the company said in a bourse filing on Tuesday.

The company’s board of directors decided on Monday to make the recommendation when it holds its annual general meeting, with proceeds to fund the bank’s expansion both at home and internationally, KFH said.

The price at which new shares will be sold during the capital increase, which is part of the bank’s five-year strategic plan, will be determined at a later date, it added. (Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by David French)