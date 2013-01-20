FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Kuwait Finance House unit Alafco mulls listing abroad
January 20, 2013 / 8:21 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kuwait Finance House unit Alafco mulls listing abroad

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUWAIT, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Aircraft leasing group Alafco , a unit of Kuwait Finance House (KFH), may list some of its shares on an international exchange, according to a market filing on Sunday.

Kuwait-based Alafco said the idea came from shareholders and did not disclose the size of the stake that could be listed nor on which exchange. It plans to carry out due diligence on the proposal, the filing said.

KFH, one of the largest Islamic lenders in the Gulf Arab region, owns a 53.69 percent stake in Alafco according to its website. State-run Kuwait Airways Corporation owns 11.47 percent and private investors own the rest. (Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Amran Abocar)

