FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kuwait Finance House Q3 net profit up 17 pct, beating estimates
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 13, 2013 / 7:31 AM / 4 years ago

Kuwait Finance House Q3 net profit up 17 pct, beating estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUWAIT, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Kuwait Finance House (KFH) , the country’s biggest Islamic lender, reported a 17 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Wednesday, beating analyst estimates.

Net profit rose to 39.3 million Kuwaiti dinars ($138.6 million) from 33.7 million dinars in the same period a year ago, the lender said in a bourse filing.

Five analysts in a Reuters survey had predicted 37.4 million dinars net profit on average for the quarter to the end of September.

$1 = 0.2835 Kuwaiti dinars Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Angus McDowall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.