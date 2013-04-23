Kuwait Finance House Q1 net profit up 15 percent

KUWAIT, April 23 (Reuters) - Kuwait Finance House (KFH) , the country’s biggest Islamic lender, reported a 15 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Tuesday, lower than analysts’ estimates.

Net profit rose to 23 million dinars ($80.7 million) from 20 million dinars in the same period a year ago, the lender said in a bourse filing.

Two analysts in a Reuters survey had predicted a 25.15 million dinar net profit on average for the first quarter. ($1 = 0.2852 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Andrew Torchia)