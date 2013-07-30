FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kuwait Finance House Q2 net profit up 21 percent
July 30, 2013 / 8:17 AM / in 4 years

Kuwait Finance House Q2 net profit up 21 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUWAIT, July 30 (Reuters) - Kuwait Finance House (KFH) , the Gulf state’s biggest Islamic lender, reported a 21 percent rise in second-quarter net profit on Tuesday, missing analysts’ estimates.

Net profit rose to 26.8 million Kuwaiti dinars ($94.2 million) from 22.1 million dinars in the same period a year ago, the lender said in a bourse filing.

Four analysts in a Reuters survey had predicted 30.35 million dinars of net profit on average for the quarter to end-June. ($1 = 0.2845 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
