Kuwait Finance House Q2 net profit up 21 percent

KUWAIT, July 30 (Reuters) - Kuwait Finance House (KFH) , the Gulf state’s biggest Islamic lender, reported a 21 percent rise in second-quarter net profit on Tuesday, missing analysts’ estimates.

Net profit rose to 26.8 million Kuwaiti dinars ($94.2 million) from 22.1 million dinars in the same period a year ago, the lender said in a bourse filing.

Four analysts in a Reuters survey had predicted 30.35 million dinars of net profit on average for the quarter to end-June. ($1 = 0.2845 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Andrew Torchia)