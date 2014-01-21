FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kuwait's KIPCO picks banks ahead of potential dollar bond issue
January 21, 2014 / 8:17 AM / 4 years ago

Kuwait's KIPCO picks banks ahead of potential dollar bond issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Kuwait Projects Co (KIPCO) has chosen three banks to arrange meetings with fixed income investors ahead of a possible dollar-denominated bond issue, a document from lead managers said on Tuesday.

The firm has hired BNP Paribas, HSBC and JP Morgan Chase to arrange the roadshows, which will take place in Asia, the Middle East and Europe starting on Jan. 23.

A dollar-denominated bond issue may follow the roadshows, subject to market conditions, the statement added.

The firm is the first Gulf-based issuer to announce plans for an international bond offering in 2014. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Mark Potter)

