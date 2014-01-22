FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kuwait investment firm KIPCO plans up to $500 mln bond sale
Sections
Featured
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Puerto Rico
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S.
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 22, 2014 / 12:20 PM / 4 years ago

Kuwait investment firm KIPCO plans up to $500 mln bond sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUWAIT, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Kuwait Projects Co (KIPCO), the Gulf state’s largest investment firm by assets, plans to issue up to $500 million worth of medium-term bonds and hired a group of international banks to help arrange the sale, it said on Wednesday.

A statement to the stock exchange gave no details on the timing of the sale which KIPCO said was part of an overall $2 billion issuance programme.

Reuters reported on Tuesday that KIPCO had chosen three banks to arrange the sale which would start roadshows in Asia, the Middle East and Europe from Jan. 23.

A document from lead managers showed that KIPCO had hired BNP Paribas, HSBC Holdings and J.P. Morgan Chase Inc for the sale, the first international bond offering from a Gulf-based institution in 2014.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.