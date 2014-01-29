FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-IFR-Kuwait's KIPCO tightens guidance on $500 mln bond on demand
#Credit Markets
January 29, 2014 / 12:41 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-IFR-Kuwait's KIPCO tightens guidance on $500 mln bond on demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds final size, updated demand and pricing)

LONDON, Jan 29 (IFR) - Kuwait Projects Company (KIPCO) tightened price guidance on Wednesday for a $500 million five-year bond on high investor demand.

Order books for the issue have reached over $3 billion, with yield guidance tightened to 4.8-4.875 percent, according to a document from lead managers.

Earlier on Wednesday, guidance had been given in the 5 percent area (+/-12.5 basis points).

The transaction, the Gulf region’s first international debt issue of 2014, is set to launch and price later on Wednesday.

BNP Paribas, HSBC and JP Morgan are the lead managers on the transaction.

The company is rated Baa3/BBB- by Moody‘s/S&P. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo)

