Kuwait's KIPCO says Q3 net profit up 21 percent
November 9, 2013 / 11:06 AM / 4 years ago

Kuwait's KIPCO says Q3 net profit up 21 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Kuwait Projects Co (KIPCO), the country’s largest investment company by assets, reported a 21 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Saturday.

Net profit in the three months to Sept. 30 was 8 million dinars ($28.3 million) compared with 6.6 million dinars in the same period last year, a company statement said.

KIPCO, a major regional investment house with stakes in media, industrial, financial and real estate companies, said nine-month revenue rose 22 percent to 458 million dinars.

It reiterated it was on track for double-digit revenue growth this year.

“Providing we see similar performances in the final quarter, we will be maintaining the double-digit growth we have now achieved,” said Masaud Hayat, KIPCO’s CEO for banking.

Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; Editing by Louise Heavens; Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
