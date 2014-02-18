FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kuwait's KIPCO Q4 net profit up 75 pct, helped by pay-TV asset
February 18, 2014 / 11:12 AM / 4 years ago

Kuwait's KIPCO Q4 net profit up 75 pct, helped by pay-TV asset

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUWAIT, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Kuwait Projects Co (KIPCO), the Gulf state’s largest investment company, reported a 75 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday, saying its pay-television company OSN had performed especially well.

Net profit in the three months to the end of December was 14 million Kuwaiti dinars ($49.7 million), compared to 8 million dinars in the same period last year, the group said in a statement.

KIPCO, a regional investment house with stakes in media, industrial, financial and real estate companies, added that its board had recommended a cash dividend of 20 percent and a 5 percent stock dividend. ($1 = 0.2819 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

