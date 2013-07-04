FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kuwait's KIPCO to bid for health insurance company stake
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 4, 2013 / 11:51 AM / 4 years ago

Kuwait's KIPCO to bid for health insurance company stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUWAIT, July 4 (Reuters) - Investment group Kuwait Projects Co (KIPCO) said on Thursday it would bid for a stake in Kuwait Health Assurance Co (KHAC)- the first such announcement since the bidding process opened in April.

KHAC, which wants to sell a 26 percent strategic stake to investors, aims to privatise expatriate health insurance and associated medical care.

KIPCO, which made the announcement in a statement to the stock exchange, is a major regional investment house that holds stakes in media, industrial, financial and real estate companies.

Kuwait Investment Authority, the country’s sovereign wealth fund, set the conditions for the sale and opened the bidding process in April. (Reporting by Sylvia Westall; editing by Stephen Nisbet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.