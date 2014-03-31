Kuwait KIPCO says to start pay-TV unit's IPO process in weeks

KUWAIT, March 31 (Reuters) - Kuwait Projects Co (KIPCO), the Gulf state’s largest listed investment company, said on Monday it planned to start the process for an initial public offer of shares by its pay-television unit OSN within weeks.

Deputy chairman Faisal al-Ayyar said he hoped the bourse listing would be completed by the end of this year, and that he was looking at London as a primary listing for the firm.

“We start the process within a few weeks,” Ayyar told reporters on the sidelines of KIPCO’s annual general meeting. “All things are tilted towards London, but not as GDR (global depositary receipt), as a primary listing,” he said.

The OSN network operates in the Middle East and North Africa. (Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Andrew Torchia)