FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kuwait's Kipco Q3 net profit down 7 pct - statement
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 5, 2012 / 11:11 AM / in 5 years

Kuwait's Kipco Q3 net profit down 7 pct - statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Kuwait Projects Company (Kipco), the country’s largest investment company by assets, posted a 7 percent drop in third-quarter net profit, it said in a statement on Monday.

The firm made 6.6 million dinars ($23.4 million) in the three months to September 30, versus 7.1 million dinars in the same period last year, the statement said.

Net profit for the first nine months of 2012 stood at 23.7 million dinars, a 0.4 percent increase on the 23.6 million dinars reported for the same timeframe in 2011, it added. ($1 = 0.2818 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Rachna Uppal)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.