Kuwait's KIPCO 2012 net profit up 4 percent

KUWAIT, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Kuwait Projects Company (KIPCO), the country’s largest investment company by assets, reported a 4 percent rise in full-year net profit, a bourse filing showed on Thursday.

The firm made 31.3 million dinars ($110.8 million) in 2012 compared to 30 million the year before, the statement said. It did not give quarterly figures.

The company also said its board had recommended a dividend of 0.02 dinars per share and five bonus shares for every 100.