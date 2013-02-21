FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kuwait's KIPCO 2012 net profit up 4 percent
February 21, 2013 / 11:37 AM / 5 years ago

Kuwait's KIPCO 2012 net profit up 4 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUWAIT, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Kuwait Projects Company (KIPCO), the country’s largest investment company by assets, reported a 4 percent rise in full-year net profit, a bourse filing showed on Thursday.

The firm made 31.3 million dinars ($110.8 million) in 2012 compared to 30 million the year before, the statement said. It did not give quarterly figures.

The company also said its board had recommended a dividend of 0.02 dinars per share and five bonus shares for every 100.

$1 = 0.2825 Kuwaiti dinars Reporting by Sylvia Westall

