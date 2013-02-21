FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Kuwait's KIPCO Q4 net profit up 19 percent
#Financials
February 21, 2013 / 11:56 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Kuwait's KIPCO Q4 net profit up 19 percent

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q4 net profit 7.6 mln dinars vs 6.4 mln dinars yr-ago - statement

* 2012 net profit 31.3 mln dinars vs 30 mln dinars in 2011

* Media division helps boost earnings (Recasts with Q4 figures, detail)

KUWAIT, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Kuwait Projects Company (KIPCO), the country’s largest investment company by assets, reported a 19 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit and said its media sector in particular had boosted earnings in 2012.

KIPCO made 7.6 million dinars ($26.9 million) in the three months to the end of December compared to 6.4 million in the same period the year before, it said in a statement on Thursday.

The result missed the estimate of EFG Hermes, which expected a profit of 10 million dinars.

For the full year, the firm made 31.3 million dinars in 2012 compared to 30 million dinars in 2011.”

Profits rose in all of the company’s core sectors, with its broadcast company OSN showing a significant improvement, the statement added.

KIPCO said its board had recommended a dividend of 0.02 dinars per share and five bonus shares for every 100 held.

$1 = 0.2825 Kuwaiti dinars Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by David French

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
