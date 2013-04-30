Kuwait's KIPCO reports flat Q1 net profit versus year earlier

KUWAIT, April 30 (Reuters) - Kuwait Projects Co (KIPCO), the country’s largest investment company by assets, reported flat first-quarter net profit on Tuesday, a bourse filing said.

Net profit in the three months to the end of March was 8.57 million dinars ($30.1 million), compared with 8.48 million dinars in the same period last year.

Shares in KIPCO, a major regional investment house with stakes in media, industrial, financial and real estate companies, closed at 430 fils on Tuesday. There are 1,000 fils to the dinar. ($1 = 0.2846 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Anthony Barker)