UPDATE 1-Kuwaiti investment firm KIPCO reports flat profit
#Financials
April 30, 2013 / 12:16 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kuwaiti investment firm KIPCO reports flat profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds outlook)

KUWAIT, April 30 (Reuters) - Kuwait Projects Co (KIPCO), the country’s largest investment company by assets, reported a 1 percent rise in its first-quarter net profit on Tuesday but said it was on track for double-digit revenue growth this year.

Net profit for the three months to the end of March was 8.57 million dinars ($30 million) on revenue up 18 percent at 145 million dinars.

The company said earlier this year it expected a double-digit percentage rise in revenues for its core businesses in 2013 and on Tuesday it reiterated this target.

“We are confident that these very positive trends will continue during 2013 and have a significant impact on our results as the year progresses,” the statement said.

Shares in KIPCO, a major regional investment house with stakes in media, industrial, financial and real estate companies, closed at 430 fils on Tuesday. There are 1,000 fils to the dinar. ($1=0.2846 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
