Kuwait's KIPCO says Q2 net profit up 11 percent
August 7, 2013 / 11:37 AM / in 4 years

Kuwait's KIPCO says Q2 net profit up 11 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUWAIT, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Kuwait Projects Co (KIPCO), the country’s largest investment company by assets, reported a 11 percent rise in second-quarter net profit on Wednesday and said it was on track for double-digit revenue growth this year.

Net profit in the three months to June 30 was 9.5 million dinars ($33.4 million) compared with 8.6 million dinars in the same period last year, a company statement said.

KIPCO, a major regional investment house with stakes in media, industrial, financial and real estate companies, said its revenue growth may accelerate during the rest of the year. Revenues in the first six months of 2013 rose by 23 percent to 307.6 million dinars.

$1 = 0.2848 Kuwaiti dinars Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy, Writing by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Praveen Menon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
