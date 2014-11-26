Kuwait's Mabanee says to spend $910 mln on mall extension

ABU DHABI, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Kuwaiti real estate firm Mabanee said on Wednesday it would spend 265 million dinars ($910 million) on building the fourth phase of its The Avenues mall development.

The total project cost, including the fourth phase, stands at 610 million dinars, Mohamed Abdelaziz al-Shayee, chairman of Mabanee, said in a statement.

The company did not give details on how the scheme would be funded.

In a separate bourse filing, Mabanee said its subsidiary, Al Rai Real Estate Company, has signed a three-year construction contract with Al Ahmadiya General Trading and Contracting Co worth 114 million dinars to build the fourth phase.

Opened in 2007, The Avenues is the largest shopping mall in Kuwait and currently has over 800 stores, according to its website. ($1 = 0.2911 Kuwaiti dinar) (Reporting By Maha El Dahan; Writing by Nadia Saleem; Editing by David French)