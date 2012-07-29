FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Kuwait June money supply growth fastest since Jan 2010
July 29, 2012 / 10:46 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Kuwait June money supply growth fastest since Jan 2010

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - Kuwait's M2 money supply growth
accelerated to a two-and-half-year high of 10.4 percent on an
annual basis at the end of June from 8.9 percent in the previous
month, the Gulf country's central bank data showed.
    Bank lending to the OPEC member's private sector grew 5.0
percent year-on-year in June, which was the fastest growth rate
in two years, after a 4.7 percent rise in the previous month,
the data also showed. 

KUWAIT MONEY SUPPLY         END-JUNE 12  END-MAY 12  END-JUNE 11
  M1 change yr/yr (pct)           15.9      10.0          14.7
  M2 change yr/yr                 10.4       8.9           4.7
  M2-M1 pct change yr/yr           8.6       8.6           1.9
  Bank private sector claims yr/yr 5.0       4.7           2.3
  
KUWAIT C.BANK FOREIGN ASSETS  
    bln dinars                     7.311     7.365         6.118
    change yr/yr (pct)            19.5       7.6          13.4
    NOTE. Percentage changes are Reuters calculations based on
official data.

 (Reporting by Martin Dokoupil; Editing by David Cowell)

