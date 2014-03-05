FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Kuwait Jan M2 money supply growth slows to 7.8 pct y/y
Sections
Featured
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 5, 2014 / 3:05 PM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Kuwait Jan M2 money supply growth slows to 7.8 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 5 (Reuters) - Kuwait's M2 money supply growth slowed
to 7.8 percent year-on-year at the end of January from 9.5
percent in the previous month, central bank data showed on
Wednesday.
    Bank lending to the private sector was steady at 7.3 percent
year-on-year in January. 

KUWAIT MONEY SUPPLY         END-JAN 14  END-DEC 13  END-JAN 13
  M1 change yr/yr (pct)          10.3      12.4        20.1
  M2 change yr/yr                 7.8       9.5         8.1
    M2-M1 pct change yr/yr        6.8       8.5         4.5
  Bank priv. sector claims yr/yr  7.3       7.3         3.5
  
KUWAIT C.BANK FOREIGN ASSETS  
   bln dinars                     8.103     8.256       7.958
    change yr/yr (pct)            1.8      12.6        21.4
    NOTE. Percentage changes are Reuters calculations based on
official data.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.