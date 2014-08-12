FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kuwait M2, bank lending growth rates rebound in June
August 12, 2014

Kuwait M2, bank lending growth rates rebound in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Kuwait's M2 money supply growth rebounded
to 7.4 percent year-on-year in June from 6.1 percent in May,
which was the slowest rate since November 2012, central bank
data showed on Tuesday.
    Bank lending to the private sector grew 7.0 percent, rising
from 6.2 percent in May, which was the slowest since September
2013.

KUWAIT MONEY SUPPLY         END-JUNE 14  END-MAY 14  END-JUNE 13
 

  M1 change yr/yr (pct)           18.1      15.1        18.2
  M2 change yr/yr                  7.4       6.1        11.2 
  M2-M1 pct change yr/yr           3.5       2.9         8.9
  Bank priv. sector claims yr/yr   7.0       6.2         4.0

KUWAIT C.BANK FOREIGN ASSETS
    bln dinars                     9.006    10.143       8.347
    change yr/yr (pct)             7.9      14.1        14.2 
    NOTE: Percentage changes are Reuters calculations based on
official data.

 (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
