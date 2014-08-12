Kuwait M2, bank lending growth rates rebound in June

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Kuwait's M2 money supply growth rebounded to 7.4 percent year-on-year in June from 6.1 percent in May, which was the slowest rate since November 2012, central bank data showed on Tuesday. Bank lending to the private sector grew 7.0 percent, rising from 6.2 percent in May, which was the slowest since September 2013. KUWAIT MONEY SUPPLY END-JUNE 14 END-MAY 14 END-JUNE 13 M1 change yr/yr (pct) 18.1 15.1 18.2 M2 change yr/yr 7.4 6.1 11.2 M2-M1 pct change yr/yr 3.5 2.9 8.9 Bank priv. sector claims yr/yr 7.0 6.2 4.0 KUWAIT C.BANK FOREIGN ASSETS bln dinars 9.006 10.143 8.347 change yr/yr (pct) 7.9 14.1 14.2 NOTE: Percentage changes are Reuters calculations based on official data. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)