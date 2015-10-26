FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kuwait August bank lending growth slowest since July 2013
October 26, 2015 / 8:32 AM / 2 years ago

Kuwait August bank lending growth slowest since July 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Kuwait's M2 money supply growth slowed to
an annual 3.4 percent in August from 4.7 percent in July,
central bank data showed on Monday.
    Growth in bank lending to the private sector slowed to 4.3
percent in August, the slowest rate since July 2013, from 4.9
percent in July.

KUWAIT MONEY SUPPLY        END-AUG 15 END-JULY 15 END-AUG 14  
  M1 change yr/yr (pct)           0.1        -0.6       16.3
  M2 change yr/yr                 3.4         4.7        6.4 
  M2-M1 pct change yr/yr          4.7         6.8        3.1 
  Bank priv. sector claims yr/yr  4.3         4.9        6.1

KUWAIT C.BANK FOREIGN ASSETS

   bln dinars                     8.209       8.908      9.352 
   change yr/yr (pct)           -12.2        -1.4       15.2
    
    NOTE. Percentage changes are Reuters calculations based on
official data. Year-earlier bank lending data is revised.
    
    

 (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
