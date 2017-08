Nov 8 (Reuters) - Kuwait's central bank released the following September money supply and bank lending data. KUWAIT MONEY SUPPLY SEPT 16 AUG 16 SEPT 15 M1 change yr/yr (pct) 2.3 1.8 -0.9 M2 change yr/yr 2.6 2.8 5.3 M2-M1 pct change yr/yr 2.7 3.1 7.9 Bank priv. sector claims yr/yr 6.7 8.1 5.1 KUWAIT CENTRAL BANK FOREIGN ASSETS bln dinars 8.13 7.72 8.31 change yr/yr (pct) -2.2 -6.0 -5.5 NOTE: Percentage changes are Reuters calculations based on official data. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)