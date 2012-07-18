FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
National Bank of Kuwait H1 drops 17.6 pct on one-off provision
July 18, 2012 / 1:21 PM / in 5 years

National Bank of Kuwait H1 drops 17.6 pct on one-off provision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 18 (Reuters) - National Bank of Kuwait , the Gulf Arab state’s largest lender, posted a 17.6 percent drop in first-half net profit as the bank was forced to take a one-off provision, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The bank made a net profit of $431.2 million in the first six months of the year, compared to $523.5 million in the same period of 2011.

“Our first half profits were negatively affected by heavy judgmental provision charges. We have opted to set aside $96.4 million in judgmental provisions in face of a further potential deterioration in our operating environment,” Ibrahim Dabdoub, NBK’s Group chief executive officer, said in the statement. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Amran Abocar)

