National Bank of Kuwait says CEO to retire after next AGM

DUBAI, Dec 18 (Reuters) - National Bank of Kuwait, the country’s biggest commercial bank, said on Wednesday that its chief executive Ibrahim Dabdoub would retire after NBK’s next annual general meeting.

Dabdoub, who has been at the bank for 53 years, will remain as a consultant to the board of directors after he leaves the chief executive role, the statement added.

No date for the next annual general meeting was given in the statement, which provided no details on how the bank would replace Dabdoub.