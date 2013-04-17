FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kuwait's NBK net profit flat in Q1, beats estimates
#Financials
April 17, 2013 / 12:02 PM / in 4 years

Kuwait's NBK net profit flat in Q1, beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUWAIT, April 17 (Reuters) - National Bank of Kuwait , the Gulf state’s largest lender, reported a flat first-quarter net profit on Wednesday, beating analysts’ expectations.

Net profit in the three months to the end of March was 81.3 million dinars ($285.5 million) compared to 81.0 million in the same period a year ago.

Analysts in a Reuters survey had on average predicted 77.7 million dinars of net profit for the quarter.

$1 = 0.2848 Kuwaiti dinars Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Andrew Torchia

