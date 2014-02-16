FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sager succeeds Dabdoub as group CEO of Kuwait's NBK
February 16, 2014 / 12:46 PM / 4 years ago

Sager succeeds Dabdoub as group CEO of Kuwait's NBK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUWAIT, Feb 16 (Reuters) - National Bank of Kuwait said on Sunday that it had appointed Isam al-Sager as its new group chief executive, succeeding Ibrahim Dabdoub, who is retiring from the post after three decades.

Sager is currently Dabdoub’s deputy; he became CEO of the bank’s Kuwait business in 2008 and was promoted to deputy group CEO in 2010. Reuters reported last month that Sager, who joined NBK more than 30 years ago, was the frontrunner to succeed Dabdoub.

The head of the bank’s Kuwait business, Shaikha al-Bahar, has replaced Sager as deputy group CEO, the bank said. (Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

