FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
National Bank of Kuwait Q3 net profit rises 37 pct
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 11, 2012 / 10:21 AM / 5 years ago

National Bank of Kuwait Q3 net profit rises 37 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUWAIT, Oct 11 (Reuters) - National Bank of Kuwait posted a 37-percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Thursday, beating analysts forecasts, but said government spending was insufficient and continued to pose a barrier to growth.

The Gulf state’s largest lender said net profit was 108.1 million dinars ($384.6 million) in the three months to September 30, compared with 78.9 million dinars a year ago, it said in a bourse statement.

Six analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted 65.09 million dinars net profit on average. (Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Dinesh Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.