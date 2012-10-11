National Bank of Kuwait Q3 net profit rises 37 pct

KUWAIT, Oct 11 (Reuters) - National Bank of Kuwait posted a 37-percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Thursday, beating analysts forecasts, but said government spending was insufficient and continued to pose a barrier to growth.

The Gulf state’s largest lender said net profit was 108.1 million dinars ($384.6 million) in the three months to September 30, compared with 78.9 million dinars a year ago, it said in a bourse statement.

Six analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted 65.09 million dinars net profit on average. (Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Dinesh Nair)